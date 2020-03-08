Black students say they are being penalized for their hair, and experts say every student is worse off because of it

(CNN)High school senior Asia Simo loves being a cheerleader. In her final year, she even gave up soccer -- another sport she played -- to focus solely on what mattered to her the most: cheering.
But with just eight games left in this year's season, the 17-year-old was suddenly kicked off the team after three years at Captain Shreve High School in Louisiana. The reason? Her hair, her family says, which was too thick for the "half up, half down" standard the team required for a number of games. Asia accumulated demerits for having her hair out of uniform, which led to her eventual dismissal, despite not being an issue in previous years, her mother Rosalind Calloway told CNN.
Asia's story is part of a larger trend across the US, where more and more black students say they are being penalized for their hair.
The problem lies in the policies, experts say, which don't necessarily take into account an increasingly diverse student body, to the detriment of mostly black and biracial schoolchildren.
These rules hurt every student, even if it's unintentional
Similar incidents have happened across the country: in Kentucky; in Louisiana; in New Jersey; in Texas. And those are just incidents from the last few years that attracted social media attention and were reported in the news.
Just this year, high school senior DeAndre Arnold was told he couldn't walk at graduation unless he cut his dreadlocks. His case captured the attention of Gabrielle Union, Alicia Keys and even Ellen DeGeneres -- who personally asked the school district to reconsider.
Most school administrators cite policies and regulations as reason -- and rules are rules, after all.
But the rules are culturally insensitive, Calloway told CNN.
"(Asia's school wasn't) sensitive enough to the fact that everyone's hair doesn't automatically transform to be put in a particular style," Calloway said. "It wasn't a style that was accommodating for all of the girls."