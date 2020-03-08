After being best friends for 17 years, these two women just found out they're actually sisters

(CNN)Best friends Ashley Thomas and Latoya Wimberly have a lot in common.
As children, they had identical gaps in their front teeth, high cheek bones and the same complexion. They even wore the same size in shoes.
From music to fashion, they shared a lot of the same interests. And, at one point, they dated brothers. It was an "unbreakable bond," Wimberly told CNN.
They had met once before, but it was at a birthday party in 2004, when they were young teens, that they "immediately clicked," Wimberly told CNN.
Seventeen years later, they're still close -- never having gone a day without speaking on the phone.
We're "stuck to each other like glue," Thomas said. For many years, they even referred to themselves as sisters.
In February, they learned they are exactly that -- biological sisters.
"It was a puzzle, and it's like all the pieces came together so fast," Thomas said.
How they found out
The puzzle started coming together in January, when Wimberly, 29, had a party to celebrate her engagement.
Thomas, 31, shared photos from the party on Facebook. Some of the photos included Wimberly's father, Kenneth Wimberly.
While looking at the photos online, a friend of Thomas' mother saw Kenneth and realized she knew him.
"Ashley's mom's best friend told her she had no idea my dad was Kenny," Wimberly said. "She said she and Ashley's mom used to hang around him back when they were young. When Ashley told me, I knew something didn't click. So I asked her to send me a picture of her mom's best friend and showed it to my dad and asked him if he recognized her."
Kenneth immediately recognized the woman. And later, when shown a photo of Thomas' mother, he recognized her, too. In fact, he said the two had had a brief romantic relationship.
In that moment, he also learned that Thomas did not know who her biological father was, and questioned whether it might be him.
To find out, the three decided to split the cost of a DNA test.
On February 21, the results came in -- confirming that Kenny was indeed Thomas' father.
"It was a Friday, and I was at work when I got the call," Thomas said. "When Kenny told me he was my dad, chills went through my body. I couldn't think. I couldn't process it. I couldn't even talk to them."