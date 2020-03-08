After being best friends for 17 years, these two women just found out they're actually sisters

(CNN) Best friends Ashley Thomas and Latoya Wimberly have a lot in common.

As children, they had identical gaps in their front teeth, high cheek bones and the same complexion. They even wore the same size in shoes.

From music to fashion, they shared a lot of the same interests. And, at one point, they dated brothers. It was an "unbreakable bond," Wimberly told CNN.

They had met once before, but it was at a birthday party in 2004, when they were young teens, that they "immediately clicked," Wimberly told CNN.

Seventeen years later, they're still close -- never having gone a day without speaking on the phone.

