(CNN) Immobile populations of Earth's earliest animals may have been connected by long filaments in a 500 million-year-old example of a social network, scientists say.

Rangeomorphs lived between 571 and 539 million years ago near the end of the Ediacaran period , when communities of complex organisms first started to appear.

Fossils suggest the fern-like organisms lacked mouths, organs or a means of moving, researchers say. The filaments may explain how the organisms were able to reproduce so quickly, said Alex Liu, a paleobiologist at the University of Cambridge and the study's lead author.