A 'social network' may have connected immobile sea creatures

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 5:20 PM ET, Sat March 7, 2020

An artist's impression of a rangeomorph community.

(CNN)Immobile populations of Earth's earliest animals may have been connected by long filaments in a 500 million-year-old example of a social network, scientists say.

The filaments were discovered in fossils of marine creatures called rangeomorphs in eastern Newfoundland, according to a report published in the journal Current Biology.
Rangeomorphs lived between 571 and 539 million years ago near the end of the Ediacaran period, when communities of complex organisms first started to appear.
Scientists found a billion-year-old fossil believed to be an ancestor of earth's very first plants
Fossils suggest the fern-like organisms lacked mouths, organs or a means of moving, researchers say. The filaments may explain how the organisms were able to reproduce so quickly, said Alex Liu, a paleobiologist at the University of Cambridge and the study's lead author.