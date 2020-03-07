Brooklyn Nets and coach Kenny Atkinson have parted ways

(CNN) After more than three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Kenny Atkinson is no longer the head coach.

The team and Atkinson have "mutually agreed to part ways," the team announced Saturday morning. Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

"After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team," said General Manager Sean Marks in a statement. "This was an extremely difficult decision, however the organization believes it is one that is necessary at this time."

The statement continued, "Kenny was instrumental in developing our players and building the identity and culture we have become known for over these past four seasons. The foundation he helped put into place here is one that we will continue to build on in the coming seasons. We are forever grateful for all of Kenny's hard work and dedication to the Nets and the Brooklyn community. Kenny, Laura and the Atkinson family will always remain a part of our Nets family and we wish them nothing but the best in the future."

The Nets are currently 28-34 and sit at seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The team faces the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

