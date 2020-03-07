Passengers stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship because of coronavirus share photos

(CNN) More than 3,500 people aboard the Grand Princess have been stuck on the cruise ship off California for days. Their two-week journey from San Francisco to Hawaii was interrupted on its return leg Wednesday when officials learned that a California man who'd traveled on that ship last month contracted coronavirus and died this week.

As of Friday, 21 people tested positive for the infection, Vice President Mike Pence said during a Coronavirus Task Force press briefing. Of the 21 people who tested positive, 19 were crew members of the ship and two were passengers.

Passengers on the ship have been asked to stay in their rooms while the captain waits to hear from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when they can open the deck "for fresh air and exercise."

Here's how they've been passing the time:

There's quilting

