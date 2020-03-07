A cancer patient quarantined on a cruise ship fears she won't make it home for her chemotherapy

(CNN) A woman quarantined aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast has stage 4 cancer and is worried she won't make it home to start chemotherapy treatment on Monday.

Kari Kolstoe, 60, told CNN she was diagnosed 18 months ago with neuroendocrine cancer, which starts in the digestive tract and it makes carcinoid tumors all over your body.

Since her diagnosis, she's undergone four rounds of chemotherapy and had her ovaries removed in January, but that did not stop the spread of cancer. It has now made its way to her lower back.

Kolstoe is on the ship with her husband, Paul. The couple live in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

'I'm in extremely delicate health right now'

