More than 1,000 birds died when a thunderstorm with lightning and strong winds hit a Missouri town

(CNN) The residents of a Missouri town awoke to find more than 1,000 dead birds and feathers everywhere earlier this week.

Gwineth Pearson, who lives in Sikeston, Missouri, told CNN affiliate KFVS that she came home Monday to her grandfather cleaning up the feathery mess.

"He said, 'Well, there's just a ton of dead birds everywhere,'" Pearson told KFVS. "He picked up about 60. He had trash bags just full of dead birds."

Scott County Conservation Agent Andrew Mothershead estimated there were more than 1,000 dead birds, he said in a statement on Facebook . The reports of birds dying started Sunday night, he said, when thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and strong winds rolled through the town, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky

Mothershead and Kevin Brunke, a natural history biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation, went to the scene to investigate what happened to the birds. Sikeston is in the southeastern corner of the state, near the Missouri-Kentucky state line.

