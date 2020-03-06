The US is deporting a Tennessee man who was an armed guard at a Nazi concentration camp

(CNN) A US immigration judge has ordered a Tennessee resident, who served as an armed guard at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, be deported to Germany.

Judge Rebecca L. Holt determined after a two-day trial that Friedrich Karl Berger's "willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution," the Justice Department said in a statement Thursday.

Holt found Berger eligible for removable under the 1978 Holtzman Amendment to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Berger, who is a German citizen, worked at a Neuengamme sub-camp near Meppen, Germany, in 1945, where prisoners included "Jews, Poles, Russians, Danes, Dutch, Latvians, French, Italians and political opponents" of the Nazis.

Prisoners were held in "atrocious conditions and were exploited for outdoor forced labor, working to the point of exhaustion and death," Holt and the court found.

