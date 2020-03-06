Rosalind P. Walter, who inspired the 'Rosie the Riveter' song, has died at 95

(CNN) Rosalind P. Walter, the woman behind the song "Rosie the Riveter," has passed away at the age of 95.

Walter died Wednesday, an attorney and a friend confirmed to CNN. She was the inspiration for the 1943 song "Rosie the Riveter," written by Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb and recorded by Kay Kyser. The song chronicles civilian women employed in the war industry during World War II.

Walter, a Long Island native, worked as riveter on F-4U Corsair fighter planes made in Connecticut, according to a statement f rom New York public television station WNET, where Walter was a longtime trustee.

Maurizio J. Morello was the attorney who confirmed Walter's death to CNN. He developed a friendship with Walter over their shared interests in tennis and the news, he said.

Walter, left, poses with tennis legend Billie Jean King.

"Over many lunches, we spent hours talking about Federer's serve or the papers' headlines, switching back and forth with ease and pleasure," he told CNN. "She was respectful of individuals, ideas and opinions and never, regardless of the circumstances, forgot to say 'please' or 'thank you.'"

