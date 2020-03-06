New York Jets lineman Quinnen Williams charged with criminal possession of a weapon at airport

New York (CNN) New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon while trying to board a plane at LaGuardia Airport, authorities say.

Williams, 22, had a Glock 19 pistol on Thursday, Port Authority police told CNN in a statement Friday.

The gun was discovered around 9:15 p.m. at a Delta check-in counter and was not loaded, Port Authority Police Spokeswoman Lenis Rodriguez said.

He has an Alabama permit for the weapon, police said.

He will be arraigned March 25, said Kim Livingston, spokeswoman for Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Read More