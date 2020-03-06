Green plastic Army women are almost ready for duty, toymaker says

(CNN) The toy company behind the Plastic Army Women project says the tiny, female troops will be ready to deploy in time for the holidays.

BMC Toys started taking pre-orders for the soldiers earlier this week, and they are expected to ship in October.

The female soldiers will look familiar to anyone who's fought pitched, backyard battles with the figures or watched the Toy Story movies.

The Army women will have 15 different poses.

The designs are still being finalized, according to the company's website . There will be 15 different poses, including the bazooka operator, kneeling rifleman, radio operator and the captain with binoculars and a pistol.

There will also be a military working dog and its handler.