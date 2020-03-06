A man filmed licking a tub of ice cream will spend 30 days in jail and pay restitution to Blue Bell

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Updated 10:46 AM ET, Fri March 6, 2020

D'Adrien Anderson

(CNN)Licking open containers of Blue Bell ice cream and sticking them back on freezer shelves was a fleeting fad in the summer of 2019 that delighted viral fame chasers and enraged law enforcement.

One of the lickers who got caught will serve jail time and pay over $2,000 in fines and restitution.
D'Adrien L'Quinn Anderson of Port Arthur, Texas, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and sentenced to 30 days in jail for licking a half-gallon of vanilla Blue Bell ice cream.
He'll also pay a fine of $1,000 and restitution of $1,565 to Blue Bell Creameries, the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
    Anderson filmed himself licking the ice cream in August, more than one month after a clip of a juvenile doing the same thing racked up millions of views.
    Here's why people lick tubs of ice cream or tongue depressors and put the video on social media
    The 24-year-old told CNN affiliate WOAI he only did it to go viral. But the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office said the act was "much more than a stunt."
    "He is just a copycat," district attorney Bob Wortham told WOAI in January. "And the way to stop copycats is to enforce it very strongly."