A man filmed licking a tub of ice cream will spend 30 days in jail and pay restitution to Blue Bell

(CNN) Licking open containers of Blue Bell ice cream and sticking them back on freezer shelves was a fleeting fad in the summer of 2019 that delighted viral fame chasers and enraged law enforcement.

One of the lickers who got caught will serve jail time and pay over $2,000 in fines and restitution.

D'Adrien L'Quinn Anderson of Port Arthur, Texas, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and sentenced to 30 days in jail for licking a half-gallon of vanilla Blue Bell ice cream.

He'll also pay a fine of $1,000 and restitution of $1,565 to Blue Bell Creameries, the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Anderson filmed himself licking the ice cream in August, more than one month after a clip of a juvenile doing the same thing racked up millions of views.