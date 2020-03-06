London (CNN)Former British Home Secretary Amber Rudd has criticized "rude" students for canceling her speech at the University of Oxford shortly before it was due to take place, sparking another round of debate over no-platforming on college campuses.
The politician was set to make remarks on Thursday encouraging women to get involved in politics -- arranged to mark International Women's Day -- but her appearance was scrapped around an hour beforehand after students complained about Rudd's role in the Windrush scandal.