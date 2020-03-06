A leading politician was no-platformed an hour before speaking at Oxford, sparking another debate about free speech on university campuses

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 10:07 AM ET, Fri March 6, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Amber Rudd was a prominent Conservative lawmaker until December&#39;s general election.
Amber Rudd was a prominent Conservative lawmaker until December's general election.

London (CNN)Former British Home Secretary Amber Rudd has criticized "rude" students for canceling her speech at the University of Oxford shortly before it was due to take place, sparking another round of debate over no-platforming on college campuses.

The politician was set to make remarks on Thursday encouraging women to get involved in politics -- arranged to mark International Women's Day -- but her appearance was scrapped around an hour beforehand after students complained about Rudd's role in the Windrush scandal.