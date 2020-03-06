A couple of Twelve South's charging stands are on sale at Amazon

While most chargers make you lay your device flat on its back, Twelve South is rising above with charging stands that prop your phone up at the ideal viewing angle. And right now, two of their latest chargers, the HiRise Deluxe and HiRise Duet, are substantially discounted on Amazon.

These HiRise charging stations are like an easel for your device. The support and connector are height-adjustable, so items as big as keyboards and tablets can be charged up at an angle and most phone cases won't pose a challenge. The angle is perfect for holding up your phone or tablet during video calls, or displaying your phone like an alarm clock on your nightstand.

That is where the similarities between the Duet and the Deluxe end. With the Deluxe, you'll receive MFi-Certified Lightning and Micro-USB cables for charging a wide variety of devices from phones and batteries to accessories like the Apple Pencil. To equip your HiRise with one of these cables, just snake the cable through the stand until it sticks out of the section upon which your device rests.

As for the Duet, it comes with a Lightning connector built-in. And while its charging capabilities are limited to the iPhone and the iPad mini, the real prize is the addition of an Apple Watch charger that works with any model. The Watch charger is built into the stand-up structure, allowing you to simultaneously charge your Apple Watch and iPhone while they stand prominently displayed. Try it by your bedside with your Watch in nightstand mode.

So keep your device at hand and in sight with one of Twelve South's stand-up chargers while they're on sale.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.