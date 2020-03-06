These best-selling Everlane pants are just $50 for one day

From a royally beloved tote to the perfect everyday leggings, Everlane has mastered the art of the high-quality wardrobe staple. Now for one day only, you can add one such closet essential to your collection for just $50. The best-selling Straight Leg Crop pants are marked down to this stunningly low price in eight stylish colors.

The Straight Leg Crop ($50, originally $68; everlane.com)

This ultra flattering pant features a straight leg and a rise that nips your waist in at its smallest point. A trendy cropped leg rounds out the look.

Available in Black, army green Surplus, Golden Brown, Sandstone, dark mauve Shadow, Bone, Cocoa Brown and pastel yellow Hemp, the Straight Leg Crop is garment dyed for a softer, worn-in feel. Choose from sizes 00 to 20 and between Short, Regular and Tall lengths.

Just be sure to shop these pants soon; size and color combinations will likely start selling out soon. This deal ends for good at midnight EST. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.