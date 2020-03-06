Shop brands that give back to women, in honor of International Women's Day

With International Women's Day — Sunday, March 8 — fast approaching, it's a good time to reflect on the ways that we as consumers can support women and women's rights.

One easy way to do that is to support brands that contribute in some way to the fight for women's equality in the US and around the world. From brands that contribute a percentage of profits to women's education worldwide, to those that donate to Dress for Success, there's thankfully no shortage of companies that are doing the work.

In honor of both IWD and Women's History Month, we compiled a list of many of the top brands going out of their way to demonstrate their support for women worldwide, starting with a few that are offering special-edition products and givebacks in honor of IWD, as well as brands that give back to women year-round.

Lilly Pulitzer UPF 50+ Luxletic Roslyn Skort

On March 8, Lilly Pulitzer will donate 20% of all sales from its Prosecco Pink Fronds Place tennis collection to Women's Tennis Association charities that are devoted to promoting youth empowerment initiatives, as well as donating $50,000 to the charity.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Casetify Woman On a Mission Phone Case

Throughout the month of March, Casetify has partnered with the nonprofit Malala Fund, which advocates for all girls to receive a secondary education, to donate 100% of proceeds from its Her Impact Matters collection.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Baked by Melissa

Now you can enjoy these delicious, bite-sized cupcakes even more. On March 8, Baked by Melissa will donate 10% of all sales to Dress for Success.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Outdoor Voices x The Powerpuff Girls Exercise Dress

To celebrate IWD this year, Outdoor Voices teamed up with "The Powerpuff Girls" to introduce three new colorways of its Exercise Dress. On March 8, the brand will donate 15% of all shop sales to the ACLU's Women's Rights Project, which advocates against the legal barriers that prevent women from having equal rights in America.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Draper James Sisterhood Tee

On International Women's Day, the brand will donate 25% of the profits from its Sisterhood Collection to Girls Inc.

_______________________________________________________________________________

lilah b. Divine Duo Lip & Cheek

For the entire month of March, beauty brand lilah b. is donating 15% of all sales of its Divine Duo Lip & Cheek to Project Glimmer, which focuses to empower and raise the confidence of at-risk teenage girls and women.

_______________________________________________________________________________

M.M. LaFleur The Bennett Jacket

From March 8 to March 22, 40% of sales from M.M. LaFleur's limited-edition Centennial Suit will be donated to She Should Run. The brand also works year-round to provide free clothing for female candidates running for office.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Fossil Limited Edition Curator Series Kalya Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch

A whopping 25% of proceeds from Fossil's limited-edition Bijou Karman x Fossil Collection, which includes watches, earrings and totes, will be donated to Girl Rising, from now until it sells out,

_______________________________________________________________________________

Brands that give back year-round

Year-round, 100% of the profits from L'Occitane's Solidarity Balm are used to fund projects to promote women's leadership in Burkina Faso. This year's balm is hibiscus-scented.

L'Occitane Shea Hibiscus Solidarity Balm ($6; loccitane.com)

L'Occitane Shea Hibiscus Solidarity Balm

_______________________________________________________________________________

Every purchase of one of Tatcha's full-size skin care items provides one day of school with the Room to Read Girls' Education Program. As of June 2019, four years after beginning the initiative, the company had funded over 3 million days of school.

The Serum Stick ($48; tatcha.com)

Tatcha The Serum Stick

The Kissu Lip Mask ($28; tatcha.com)

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask

_______________________________________________________________________________

Every purchase of this cruelty-free retractable brush results in a $16 donation to Sephora Stands, an initiative that donates $1 million per year to causes including Black Women's Roundtable, which works to engage, educate, organize and mobilize African-American women of all ages to participate in American democracy.

Multitasker Retractable Brush ($24; sephora.com)

Sephora Multitasker Retractable Brush

_______________________________________________________________________________

W3LL People collaborated with Credo Beauty to donate 100% of profits from this limited-edition shade of lipstick to Lipstick Angels, a nonprofit that provides beauty treatments for those battling cancer and other chronic illnesses.

Optimist Semi-Matte Lipstick ($17; credobeauty.com)

W3ll People Optimist Semi-Matte Lipstick

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Body Shop has a commitment to empowering women worldwide. Since 1994, all shea butter products from the brand have been community traded in association with the Tungteiya Women's Association, helping the women who produce the shea to achieve an independent income. The brand pays a premium on the product, which is able to fund a variety of community projects that touch the lives of 49,000 people in northern Ghana.

Shea Body Butter ($4.20, originally $6; thebodyshop.com)

The Body Shop Shea Body Butter

Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Hair Mask ($12.60, originally $18; thebodyshop.com)

The Body Shop Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Hair Mask

_______________________________________________________________________________

The vegan skin care brand donates a portion of all proceeds to She's the First, an organization that supports girls' education.

Defend Purifying Bubble Mask ($10; nuria.com)

Nuria Defend Purifying Bubble Mask

Hydrate Revitalizing Jelly Night Treatment ($50; nuria.com)

Nuria Hydrate Revitalizing Jelly Night Treatment

______________________________________________________________________________

The skin care brand's Hope & Grace initiative works to support women's mental health and has donated over $4.3 million to date to financial grants that focus on prevention, treatment and empowering women.

The Microdelivery Daily Exfoliating Face Wash ($28; philosophy.com)

Philosophy The Microdelivery Daily Exfoliating Face Wash

Time in a Bottle Daily Age-Defying Serum ($76; philosophy.com)

Philosophy Time in a Bottle Daily Age-Defying Serum

_______________________________________________________________________________

This sustainable brand focuses on fair trade fashion, ethical labor and gender equality. People Tree partners with a wide variety of global organizations to source its products, including Creative Handicrafts, a fair trade organization that works to empower women to become financially independent.

Celeste Trousers in Black ($171; peopletree.co.uk)

People Tree Celeste Trousers in Black

Vesta Jumpsuit ($149; peopletree.co.uk)

People Tree Vesta Jumpsuit

_______________________________________________________________________________

Not only do Pura Vida bracelets provide work to hundreds of artisans worldwide, but the company also donates a portion of all proceeds to over 175 charities. Five percent of the profits from this bracelet trio will be donated to Boarding For Breast Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting the disease.

Breast Cancer Awareness Pack ($32; puravidabracelets.com)

Pura Vida Breast Cancer Awareness Pack

_______________________________________________________________________________

This period underwear brand fights for reproductive rights and education through its GiveRise giveback program, and has donated over 5,000 of its own products to the causes the brand partners with.

Super Hiphugger ($39; shethinx.com)

Thinx Super Hiphugger

Hi-Waist ($32.30, originally $38; shethinx.com)

Thinx Hi-Waist

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dedicated to advancing and empowering women-owned businesses, Eileen Fisher partners with female business leaders and has donated $2 million to causes that empower women, including Girls Who Code and the Center for American Women in Politics.

Organic Linen Crepe Stretch Box Top ($198; eileenfisher.com)

Eileen Fisher Organic Linen Crepe Stretch Box Top

Edge Leather Slide ($195; eileenfisher.com)

Eileen Fisher Edge Leather Slide

_______________________________________________________________________________

The lingerie brand Lively has donated more than 30,000 bras to women in need by partnering with female-focused organizations across the US, including I Support the Girls.

The Lace Straight Up Bralette ($35; wearlively.com)

Lively The Lace Straight Up Bralette

The Stripe Mesh Bralette ($35; wearlively.com)

Lively The Stripe Mesh Bralette

_______________________________________________________________________________

The mission of this feminist clothing brand is to partner with and raise money for charities that support women, specifically women of color and LGBTQ women. Last year, it raised over $400,000 for causes such as Girls Inc. and She Should Run.

Ultimate Stripe Mock Neck Tank ($38; wildfang.com)

Wildfang Ultimate Stripe Mock Neck Tank

Empower Corduroy Double Breasted Blazer ($126, originally $168; wildfang.com)

Wildfang Empower Corduroy Double Breasted Blazer

_______________________________________________________________________________

This bra company has donated over $20 million in personalized bras to its partner organizations, including Soles4Souls and Good360.

24/7 Pima Cotton T-Shirt Bra ($68; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove 24/7 Pima Cotton T-Shirt Bra

Everyday Lace T-Shirt Bra ($76; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove Everyday Lace T-Shirt Bra

_______________________________________________________________________________

Five dollars from every purchase of The Vote Necklace is donated to the League of Women Voters.

The Vote Necklace ($50; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods The Vote Necklace

_______________________________________________________________________________

Since 2015, Urban Decay has donated over $2 million to causes that support women's empowerment through its Ultraviolet Edge initiative, which supports nonprofits that fight for the rights of women worldwide.

Little Buzzed Mini Honey Eyeshadow Palette ($25; urbandecay.com)

Urban Decay Little Buzzed Mini Honey Eyeshadow Palette

Naked Flushed ($17, originally $34; urbandecay.com)

Urban Decay Naked Flushed

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Beulah Freedom Programme supports women around the globe who are trapped in the cycle of modern slavery by providing them with skills and employment. The brand donates 10% of all profits to partners who work to accomplish these goals, including Every Child Protected Against Trafficking.

Blue Bless it Forward Silk Tie ($63.50; beulahlondon.com)

Beulah London Blue Bless it Forward Silk Tie

For Freedom T-Shirt ($76.20; beulahlondon.com)

Beulah London For Freedom T-Shirt

_______________________________________________________________________________

This British skin care brand makes it a priority to give back to female-focused causes, including Women for Women International and Wellbeing of Women.

Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm ($64; elemis.com)

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm

Superfood Booster Duo ($64; elemis.com)

Elemis Superfood Booster Duo

_______________________________________________________________________________

Aerie has partnered for 10 years now with Bright Pink, a nonprofit dedicated to early detection of ovarian and breast cancer in young women. An impressive 100% of the profit from its Bright Pink collection goes toward the cause, and so far it's contributed $1.8 million to the nonprofit.

Seamless High Waisted Legging ($24.97, originally $49.95; ae.com)

Aerie Bright Pink Seamless High Waisted Legging

Move Sports Bra ($17.47, originally $34.97; ae.com)

Aerie Bright Pink Move Sports Bra

_______________________________________________________________________________

This lifestyle brand for women has it all: decor, office supplies, clothing and even a free advice series. The Honor Roll was created by Ban.do's founders in order to supply women with the information they need to start or expand their own businesses.

Joy Candle ($38; bando.com)

Ban.do Joy Candle

Week-to-Week Desk Notepad ($10; bando.com)

Ban.do Week-to-Week Desk Notepad

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.