Shop brands that give back to women, in honor of International Women's Day

With International Women's Day — Sunday, March 8 — fast approaching, it's a good time to reflect on the ways that we as consumers can support women and women's rights.
One easy way to do that is to support brands that contribute in some way to the fight for women's equality in the US and around the world. From brands that contribute a percentage of profits to women's education worldwide, to those that donate to Dress for Success, there's thankfully no shortage of companies that are doing the work.
In honor of both IWD and Women's History Month, we compiled a list of many of the top brands going out of their way to demonstrate their support for women worldwide, starting with a few that are offering special-edition products and givebacks in honor of IWD, as well as brands that give back to women year-round.
Lilly Pulitzer
On March 8, Lilly Pulitzer will donate 20% of all sales from its Prosecco Pink Fronds Place tennis collection to Women's Tennis Association charities that are devoted to promoting youth empowerment initiatives, as well as donating $50,000 to the charity.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Casetify
Throughout the month of March, Casetify has partnered with the nonprofit Malala Fund, which advocates for all girls to receive a secondary education, to donate 100% of proceeds from its Her Impact Matters collection.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Baked by Melissa
Now you can enjoy these delicious, bite-sized cupcakes even more. On March 8, Baked by Melissa will donate 10% of all sales to Dress for Success.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Outdoor Voices
To celebrate IWD this year, Outdoor Voices teamed up with "The Powerpuff Girls" to introduce three new colorways of its Exercise Dress. On March 8, the brand will donate 15% of all shop sales to the ACLU's Women's Rights Project, which advocates against the legal barriers that prevent women from having equal rights in America.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Draper James
On International Women's Day, the brand will donate 25% of the profits from its Sisterhood Collection to Girls Inc.
_______________________________________________________________________________
lilah b.
For the entire month of March, beauty brand lilah b. is donating 15% of all sales of its Divine Duo Lip & Cheek to Project Glimmer, which focuses to empower and raise the confidence of at-risk teenage girls and women.
_______________________________________________________________________________
M.M. LaFleur
From March 8 to March 22, 40% of sales from M.M. LaFleur's limited-edition Centennial Suit will be donated to She Should Run. The brand also works year-round to provide free clothing for female candidates running for office.
_______________________________________________________________________________
Fossil
A whopping 25% of proceeds from Fossil's limited-edition Bijou Karman x Fossil Collection, which includes watches, earrings and totes, will be donated to Girl Rising, from now until it sells out,
_______________________________________________________________________________
Brands that give back year-round
L'Occitane
Year-round, 100% of the profits from L'Occitane's Solidarity Balm are used to fund projects to promote women's leadership in Burkina Faso. This year's balm is hibiscus-scented.
L'Occitane Shea Hibiscus Solidarity Balm ($6; loccitane.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Tatcha
Every purchase of one of Tatcha's full-size skin care items provides one day of school with the Room to Read Girls' Education Program. As of June 2019, four years after beginning the initiative, the company had funded over 3 million days of school.
The Serum Stick ($48; tatcha.com)
The Kissu Lip Mask ($28; tatcha.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Sephora
Every purchase of this cruelty-free retractable brush results in a $16 donation to Sephora Stands, an initiative that donates $1 million per year to causes including Black Women's Roundtable, which works to engage, educate, organize and mobilize African-American women of all ages to participate in American democracy.
Multitasker Retractable Brush ($24; sephora.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
W3LL People
W3LL People collaborated with Credo Beauty to donate 100% of profits from this limited-edition shade of lipstick to Lipstick Angels, a nonprofit that provides beauty treatments for those battling cancer and other chronic illnesses.
Optimist Semi-Matte Lipstick ($17; credobeauty.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
The Body Shop
The Body Shop has a commitment to empowering women worldwide. Since 1994, all shea butter products from the brand have been community traded in association with the Tungteiya Women's Association, helping the women who produce the shea to achieve an independent income. The brand pays a premium on the product, which is able to fund a variety of community projects that touch the lives of 49,000 people in northern Ghana.
Shea Body Butter ($4.20, originally $6; thebodyshop.com)
Shea Butter Richly Replenishing Hair Mask ($12.60, originally $18; thebodyshop.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Nuria
The vegan skin care brand donates a portion of all proceeds to She's the First, an organization that supports girls' education.
Defend Purifying Bubble Mask ($10; nuria.com)
Hydrate Revitalizing Jelly Night Treatment ($50; nuria.com)
______________________________________________________________________________
Philosophy
The skin care brand's Hope & Grace initiative works to support women's mental health and has donated over $4.3 million to date to financial grants that focus on prevention, treatment and empowering women.
The Microdelivery Daily Exfoliating Face Wash ($28; philosophy.com)
Time in a Bottle Daily Age-Defying Serum ($76; philosophy.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
People Tree
This sustainable brand focuses on fair trade fashion, ethical labor and gender equality. People Tree partners with a wide variety of global organizations to source its products, including Creative Handicrafts, a fair trade organization that works to empower women to become financially independent.
Celeste Trousers in Black ($171; peopletree.co.uk)
Vesta Jumpsuit ($149; peopletree.co.uk)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Pura Vida
Not only do Pura Vida bracelets provide work to hundreds of artisans worldwide, but the company also donates a portion of all proceeds to over 175 charities. Five percent of the profits from this bracelet trio will be donated to Boarding For Breast Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting the disease.
Breast Cancer Awareness Pack ($32; puravidabracelets.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Thinx
This period underwear brand fights for reproductive rights and education through its GiveRise giveback program, and has donated over 5,000 of its own products to the causes the brand partners with.
Super Hiphugger ($39; shethinx.com)
Hi-Waist ($32.30, originally $38; shethinx.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Eileen Fisher
Dedicated to advancing and empowering women-owned businesses, Eileen Fisher partners with female business leaders and has donated $2 million to causes that empower women, including Girls Who Code and the Center for American Women in Politics.
Organic Linen Crepe Stretch Box Top ($198; eileenfisher.com)
Edge Leather Slide ($195; eileenfisher.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Lively
The lingerie brand Lively has donated more than 30,000 bras to women in need by partnering with female-focused organizations across the US, including I Support the Girls.
The Lace Straight Up Bralette ($35; wearlively.com)
The Stripe Mesh Bralette ($35; wearlively.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Wildfang
The mission of this feminist clothing brand is to partner with and raise money for charities that support women, specifically women of color and LGBTQ women. Last year, it raised over $400,000 for causes such as Girls Inc. and She Should Run.
Ultimate Stripe Mock Neck Tank ($38; wildfang.com)
Empower Corduroy Double Breasted Blazer ($126, originally $168; wildfang.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
ThirdLove
This bra company has donated over $20 million in personalized bras to its partner organizations, including Soles4Souls and Good360.
24/7 Pima Cotton T-Shirt Bra ($68; thirdlove.com)
Everyday Lace T-Shirt Bra ($76; thirdlove.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Uncommon Goods
Five dollars from every purchase of The Vote Necklace is donated to the League of Women Voters.
The Vote Necklace ($50; uncommongoods.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Urban Decay
Since 2015, Urban Decay has donated over $2 million to causes that support women's empowerment through its Ultraviolet Edge initiative, which supports nonprofits that fight for the rights of women worldwide.
Little Buzzed Mini Honey Eyeshadow Palette ($25; urbandecay.com)
Naked Flushed ($17, originally $34; urbandecay.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Beulah London
The Beulah Freedom Programme supports women around the globe who are trapped in the cycle of modern slavery by providing them with skills and employment. The brand donates 10% of all profits to partners who work to accomplish these goals, including Every Child Protected Against Trafficking.
Blue Bless it Forward Silk Tie ($63.50; beulahlondon.com)
For Freedom T-Shirt ($76.20; beulahlondon.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Elemis
This British skin care brand makes it a priority to give back to female-focused causes, including Women for Women International and Wellbeing of Women.
Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm ($64; elemis.com)
Superfood Booster Duo ($64; elemis.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Aerie
Aerie has partnered for 10 years now with Bright Pink, a nonprofit dedicated to early detection of ovarian and breast cancer in young women. An impressive 100% of the profit from its Bright Pink collection goes toward the cause, and so far it's contributed $1.8 million to the nonprofit.
Seamless High Waisted Legging ($24.97, originally $49.95; ae.com)
Move Sports Bra ($17.47, originally $34.97; ae.com)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Ban.do
This lifestyle brand for women has it all: decor, office supplies, clothing and even a free advice series. The Honor Roll was created by Ban.do's founders in order to supply women with the information they need to start or expand their own businesses.
Joy Candle ($38; bando.com)
Week-to-Week Desk Notepad ($10; bando.com)
Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.