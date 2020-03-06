Settle in with these weekend reads

By Shania Shelton and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 5:02 PM ET, Fri March 6, 2020

(CNN)An association of activists. A team of hair-growers. A group of alien-finders. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

The young conservatives fighting climate change

Climate change activism has connected people from all over the world, and now some young conservatives are getting into the mix to combat the crisis.

The 'infodemic' behind the coronavirus

    While the coronavirus is continuing to spread, there is a secondary issue that the World Health Organization is speaking out about.
    The significance of Women's History Month

    The origin, milestones and significance of Women's History Month involve a little bit of history and a little bit of coincidence.

    An analysis of the unknown

    People have been using their computers to search for aliens since 1999. Now the scientists are ready to analyze what those people found out.

    Will spring cleaning fix all your problems?

