-- The worldwide cases of the novel coronavirus have surpassed 100,000. The World Health Organization warned governments "this is not a drill."
-- The US economy added 273,000 jobs in February, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
-- Two suicide bombers attacked a security post near the US embassy in Tunisia, causing the death of a policeman and injuring five others.
-- President Trump plans to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, despite a White House official saying the trip was canceled.
-- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official appearance together since announcing they will step back from the royal family.
-- A man licking ice-cream containers at a store wanted to go viral over a fleeting fad. Now, he'll spend 30 days in jail and pay over $2,000 in fines and restitution.
-- An 11-year-old Syrian table tennis player is gearing up to be the youngest athlete to compete at this year's competition.