(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The worldwide cases of the novel coronavirus have surpassed 100,000. The World Health Organization warned governments "this is not a drill."

-- The US economy added 273,000 jobs in February, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

-- Two suicide bombers attacked a security post near the US embassy in Tunisia, causing the death of a policeman and injuring five others.

-- President Trump plans to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, despite a White House official saying the trip was canceled.