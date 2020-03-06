One dead in suicide bomb attack near US embassy in Tunisia

(CNN) A policeman died Friday of his injuries after two suicide bombers attacked a security post near the US embassy in Tunisia, the country's interior ministry said.

The bombings in the capital, Tunis, injured four other policemen and a civilian. The ministry blamed the attack on "terrorists." Sufyan al-Sulaiti, a spokesman for the anti-terror judicial branch, said the two attackers used a large amount of explosives and that the motorcycle they were riding was rigged with explosives.

The State Department said one of the embassy's locally employed staff was injured in the attack, but that "no Americans were reported to have been injured."

"We are outraged by this attack and saddened to hear of reports of one fatalit