Suicide bombers launch attack near US embassy in Tunisia

By Hamdi Alkhshali, CNN

Updated 9:53 AM ET, Fri March 6, 2020

Police and forensic experts gather evidence at the scene of Friday&#39;s attack in Tunis.
(CNN)A policeman died Friday of his injuries after two suicide bombers attacked a security post near the US embassy in Tunisia, the country's interior ministry said.

The bombings in the capital, Tunis, injured four other policemen and a civilian, in an attack the ministry blamed on "terrorists." Security units in the area have been out on high alert, the ministry added in a statement.
The US embassy sent a tweet earlier confirming an explosion in the area, adding: "Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates."
