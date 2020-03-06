Suicide bombers launch attack near US embassy in Tunisia

(CNN) A policeman died Friday of his injuries after two suicide bombers attacked a security post near the US embassy in Tunisia, the country's interior ministry said.

The bombings in the capital, Tunis, injured four other policemen and a civilian, in an attack the ministry blamed on "terrorists." Security units in the area have been out on high alert, the ministry added in a statement.

The 2011 Arab Spring began in Tunisia and the country's transition to democracy has been marred by viole