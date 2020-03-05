A mother died in police custody of a treatable illness. Her family says she was denied proper care because she abused drugs

(CNN) A young mother limps toward a desk in the booking area of a Massachusetts police department one evening in late September 2018, holding her chest and repeatedly saying she is in pain.

Madelyn Linsenmeir, 30 , had been arrested for allegedly violating probation on a drug-related offense in another state.

"I have a really really really bad chest, like I don't know what happened to it, it feels like it's caving in, I can't even breathe," Linsenmeir tells a Springfield Police Department sergeant, according to surveillance video cited in a wrongful death lawsuit filed Thursday by her estate.

The scene marks the start of a series of alleged missteps by the Springfield Police Department, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department and others accused of denying proper medical care to Linsenmeir