A mother died in police custody of a treatable illness. Her family says she was denied proper care because she abused drugs

By Sonia Moghe, CNN

Updated 12:48 PM ET, Thu March 5, 2020

Madelyn Linsenmeir stands at a desk at the Springfield Police Department in Massachusetts in 2018, video surveillance cited in a lawsuit filed by her estate shows.
(CNN)A young mother limps toward a desk in the booking area of a Massachusetts police department one evening in late September 2018, holding her chest and repeatedly saying she is in pain.

Madelyn Linsenmeir, 30, had been arrested for allegedly violating probation on a drug-related offense in another state.
"I have a really really really bad chest, like I don't know what happened to it, it feels like it's caving in, I can't even breathe," Linsenmeir tells a Springfield Police Department sergeant, according to surveillance video cited in a wrongful death lawsuit filed Thursday by her estate.
The scene marks the start of a series of alleged missteps by the Springfield Police Department, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department and others accused of denying proper medical care to Linsenmeir