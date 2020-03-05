Tito's tells customers to not use their vodka for hand sanitizer

(CNN) Some people are attempting to counter the spread of coronavirus by making their own hand sanitizer out of rubbing alcohol and aloe.

But vodka? Don't do that.

The company was replying to a user who bragged about using the vodka to make a DIY hand sanitizer.

If soap and water aren't available, that's when hand sanitizer could come in handy.

Homemade hand sanitizer is also not a great option in general, experts say , despite a shortage in the store-bought stuff.

To ensure thoroughly washed hands, the CDC advises people to scrub for at least 20 seconds. People should also avoid touching their faces and cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing. Cleaning surfaces with disinfectant wipes also helps (though those wipes don't work on skin, unfortunately).