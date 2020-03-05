The NYPD's animal abuse squad is investigating the death of Central Park carriage horse seen collapsing on video

(CNN) Animal cruelty authorities are investigating after a video was posted online of a carriage horse in New York collapsing in Central Park.

That tweet, also from NYCLASS, accuses the people near the horse of blowing smoke it its face and brutalizing the animal.

Christina Hansen, a spokeswoman for Historic Horse-Drawn Carriages of Central Park, which represents the city's horse-drawn carriages, confirmed to CNN that the horse was euthanized Sunday evening, a day after the incident -- which she called an "acute medical emergency."

The horse showed sudden signs of distress Saturday afternoon after completing one ride. The vet and the emergency horse trailer were called immediately, Hansen said, before the horse's condition deteriorated and it collapsed.

