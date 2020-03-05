How to watch the coronavirus town hall

(CNN) CNN will host a "Coronavirus: Facts and Fears" town hall on Thursday night.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will be joined by health experts who will focus on the facts -- what the current domestic and international situations are and what we should and should not do to prevent the virus from spreading.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 3,300 people, the vast majority of whom are in mainland China. There are now more than 95,000 cases of coronavirus in more than 80 countries and territories.

What time is it happening?

The two-hour event airs live starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Read More