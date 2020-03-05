Court finds Dubai ruler was harassing ex-wife abroad

London (CNN) Dubai's billionaire ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum conducted a sustained campaign of fear, intimidation and harassment of his ex-wife, Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain, a court in London found on Thursday.

In a judgement published Thursday, the UK High Court said that such intimidating behavior from Sheikh Mohammed is provable through his previous conduct, including orchestrating the kidnapping of his daughter. The fact-finding judgment is part of an ongoing wardship proceeding for two of the Sheikh and Princess's children.