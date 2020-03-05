Court finds Dubai ruler was harassing ex-wife abroad

By Ivana Kottasová, Nada Bashir and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

Updated 6:11 PM ET, Thu March 5, 2020

Princess Haya and her lawyer Baroness Fiona Shackleton arrive at court on February 28, 2020.
London (CNN)Dubai's billionaire ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum conducted a sustained campaign of fear, intimidation and harassment of his ex-wife, Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain, a court in London found on Thursday.

In a judgement published Thursday, the UK High Court said that such intimidating behavior from Sheikh Mohammed is provable through his previous conduct, including orchestrating the kidnapping of his daughter. The fact-finding judgment is part of an ongoing wardship proceeding for two of the Sheikh and Princess's children.