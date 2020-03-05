Rome marathon canceled over coronavirus fears

(CNN) The Rome marathon, scheduled for March 29, has been canceled because of coronavirus fears.

"Organizing a marathon, whether in Rome or in New York or elsewhere, is a superhuman effort," Daniele Quinzi, marketing director of Acea Run Rome The Marathon, told CNN.

And while the cancellation just 24 days from the event is "a shot to the heart" for the runners, "we couldn't do otherwise," Quinzi said.

The decision is in response to "the health emergency that we are facing and the government ordinance," organizers said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the government issued a cabinet decree suspending large gatherings and events in the country, including sporting events and competitions held in the presence of an audience, until April 3.

