TGV high-speed train derails in France

(CNN) A high-speed train derailed in eastern France Thursday, leaving at least 21 people injured.

The train was traveling between Ingenheim and Saessolsheim with 348 passengers on board when it derailed at 7.45 a.m. (1.45 a.m. ET), according to a statement from the Bas-Rhin department prefecture.

France's national railway company SNCF told CNN the train, a high-speed service known as TGV, was en route from Colmar to Paris via Strasbourg when it hit some debris on the tracks due to a landslide.

The train came off the tracks on its way from Colmar to Paris.

"The driver activated all security systems to stop the train as soon as possible," said SNCF.