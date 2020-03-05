This 2017 MacBook Pro is $600 off right now

It's not often you find a MacBook Pro marked down more than a few hundred dollars, but right now, B&H is taking $600 off the 2017 MacBook Pro.

2017 MacBook Pro, Space Grey ($1,099, originally $1,699; bhphotovideo.com)

For the same price as an iPhone 11 Pro Max, you'll get a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro that's equipped with a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 2.3 GHz processor, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of storage.

This model doesn't have the Touch Bar along the top of the keyboard. Instead, you'll have Apple's standard keyboard and a trackpad. It does, however, have USB-C ports, so you might have to buy new cables for your iPhone, or purchase a couple of USB-C adapters.

You'll have no issues editing photos and doing light video editing with this specific build, but don't expect to be dominating any Fortnite matches. Otherwise, there's plenty of power to handle almost anything you need to put it through.

If you find yourself questioning whether 256GB of storage is enough, consider picking up an external hard drive. Even with the added cost of additional external storage, you're still saving money.

The B&H discount ends Thursday, or when supplies are gone. If you've been wanting to upgrade or pick up a new MacBook, now's the time to do it. For more great Apple deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.