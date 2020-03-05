Prices and colorful designs help new Lego Dots stand out

There are few things more iconic in the world of toys than the Lego brick. It offers a world of possibilities of things you can do with it — whether you want to build from sets to bring the world of "Star Wars" to life, or do it DIY style and let your imagination run wild.

Now, Lego brings yet another possibility with Dots, a line of sets you can use to create bracelets, pencil holders, jewelry stands and picture holders. This new series includes basic instructions to make the build, which you can then customize to your liking. And they're super affordable, with starting prices of just $4.99, which is definitely less than your average set.

You'll find traditional Lego pieces inside, and many colorful tiles — chip-like pieces that are square, circular or shaped like slices of pie. They're plenty colorful, with hues across the spectrum, including pinks, yellows, blues and whites.

Those familiar Lego pieces will be used to make the object, so for the Pineapple Pencil Holder ($19.99; lego.com), they make the actual holder. You can then decorate it any way you'd like. You can make it a happy pineapple or one that's seeking vengeance. The same goes for the Rainbow Jewelry Stand ($14.99; lego.com) and the Animal Picture Holders ($14.99; lego.com). Once you make the object, you become the chief decorator and call the shots.

The five bracelets are different. You'll get the main bracelet preassembled in a specific color. You'll get a set of tiles and larger pieces to decorate it to your own specifications. The bracelets come in themes — rainbow, funky animals, sparkly unicorn, cosmic wonder and love birds — and cost just $4.99 each for the bracelet and 32 tiles.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.