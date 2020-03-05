Prices and colorful designs help new Lego Dots stand out

There are few things more iconic in the world of toys than the Lego brick. It offers a world of possibility of what you can do with it — whether you want to build from sets to bring the world of Star Wars to life or do it DIY style and let your imagination run wild.

Now, Lego brings yet another possibility with Dots, a line of sets to build bracelets, pencil holders, jewelry stands and picture holders. This new series includes basic instructions to create the build, which you can then customize to your liking. And they're super affordable, with starting prices of just $4.99, which is definitely less than your average set.

You'll find traditional Lego pieces inside, and many colorful tile pieces ---- essentially a circle divided into four parts (what we'll refer to as tiles). They're plenty colorful, with hues across the spectrum, including pinks, yellows, blues and whites.

Lego Dots Animal Picture Holders

Those familiar Lego pieces will be used to make the object, so the Pineapple Pencil Holder ($19.99; lego.com) makes the actual holder. You can then decorate any way you'd like. You can make it a happy pineapple or one that's seeking vengeance. The same goes for the Rainbow Jewelry Stand ($14.99; lego.com) and Animal Picture Holders ($14.99; lego.com). Once you make the actual object, you become the chief decorator and call the shots.

The five bracelets are different. You'll get the main bracelet pre-assembled in a specific color. You'll get a set of tiles and larger pieces to decorate it your own specifications. The bracelets come in themes — rainbow, funky animals, sparkly unicorn, cosmic wonder and love birds — and cost just $4.99 each for the bracelet and 32 tiles.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.