The koala population faces an immediate threat of extinction after the Australia bushfires, new report finds

(CNN)Following the devastating bushfires in Australia, there is now a significant and immediate threat of extinction to the koala population, according to a new report.
A minimum of 5,000 koalas are estimated to have died, according to the report released Wednesday by the global conservation group International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).
That's nearly 12 percent of the animal's population in New South Wales (NSW).
These estimates