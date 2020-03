(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign after performing poorly on Super Tuesday.

-- US stocks remain extremely volatile as coronavirus confusion persists, and the Dow is once again dropping.

-- Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.

-- There are 205 cases of novel coronavirus in the United States.

-- The "Love Is Blind" reunion is here and we're finding out what exactly went down in the aftermath of the show.

-- The Senate approved an $8.3 billion coronavirus response package , which will now go to the White House for the President's signature.