(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign after performing poorly on Super Tuesday.
-- US stocks remain extremely volatile as coronavirus confusion persists, and the Dow is once again dropping.
-- Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together.
-- There are 205 cases of novel coronavirus in the United States.
-- The "Love Is Blind" reunion is here and we're finding out what exactly went down in the aftermath of the show.
-- The Senate approved an $8.3 billion coronavirus response package, which will now go to the White House for the President's signature.
-- For 21 years, millions of people helped a university search for alien life. Now it's time to analyze the results.