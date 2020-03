(CNN) Collins Omondi Okello's mission was simple. Get his hero Steve Harvey to see the portrait he had made of him.

First, the Kenyan artist posted his unfinished drawing of Harvey, shared the process on Twitter and urged his followers to retweet and tag the US entertainer.

Once the drawing was complete, he posted the photo and tagged Steve Harvey, hoping he would see it.

"Complete pencil drawing of @IAmSteveHarvey. Will be a real boost to my hustle if you have this in your galle