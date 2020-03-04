A white student in Missouri sent a meme to black classmates that included a racial slur, school district says

(CNN) Two black students at a Missouri middle school were sent a racist meme by a white classmate, the school district said, and the parents of one of the students want changes to the district's policies dealing with acts of racism.

"Upon learning of what has reportedly happened, the school's administrators responded immediately," Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said in a statement. "You can be assure that this kind of behavior has no place in our schools and will not be tolerated."

The two eighth graders at Hixson Middle School were at lunch February 27 when they were sent a meme with a photograph of a white man spraying a young black child with a hose, the district said. Superimposed on the image was the phrase: "Go be a n***er somewhere else," according to Shaun Swearengen, the father of one of the students, who posted it on Facebook.

The school confirmed to CNN that the meme that was posted was the one sent to the students.

The school investigated the incident and identified the student who sent the photo, Webster Groves School District spokeswoman Cathy Vespereny told CNN.

Read More