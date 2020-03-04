(CNN) When University of South Carolina student Robert Caldaroni heard that Wendy's worker Malcolm Coleman had lost his home, he sprung into action.

"It's just a charred block of a building," said fellow fundraiser Alexis Braz after visiting Coleman's house, "It broke my heart."

Then, shortly after the fast food worker lost his home, he lost his father, too, according to his Facebook page.

Braz says that the fundraiser is the least that students can do to help the man that always brightens their day. The GoFundMe page states that he tries to build personal relationships with all his customers, and will remember students names even if he has only met them a few times.

"I don't think it's possible to have a conversation with Malcolm without smiling at some point," she added.

Coleman is incredibly grateful for the helping hand.

"I do not take any of these beautiful acts of kindness lightly or for granted," the Wendy's employee wrote in a post

According to Coleman, this generous effort by Caldaroni, Braz, and others makes his 15 years as a fast food worker worth the struggle.

"Working in fast food isn't easy," he wrote, "Sometimes you feel completely disregarded as a person. .... Thank you all ever so much for loving me for me and for valuing all that I do."