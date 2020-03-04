And the winner of the mayoral race in Fair Haven, Vermont, is ... a therapy dog

(CNN) While people headed to the polls for Super Tuesday , there was an election in a small Vermont town where even children could vote.

And the people there chose a new mayor -- a therapy dog.

It was a tight race in the election in Fair Haven, Vermont.

But Murfee, a 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, came out on top. Eighteen animals were on the ballot and Murfee edged out the incumbent, a 3-year-old Nubian goat named Lincoln, by 25 votes.

Now, a pet owner can enter their pet in the race with a $5 registration fee.

"At a time when politics can be contentious, the mayoral race in Fair Haven brings the community together for a common cause," Fair Haven Town Manager Joe Gunter told CNN. "It's also a great way to teach our kids about civics and how important it is to vote in our local elections."

And the young students came out to the polls in numbers. Of the 664 people who voted, about 300 were elementary school children, Gunter said.

A close race

Murfee took the win with 146 votes followed by Lincoln with 121. Sammy, a 6-year-old German shepherd rescue and the Fair Haven Police Department's K-9 dog , came in third place with 117 votes.

Last year's race was even closer. Lincoln won the mayor's seat by just three votes.