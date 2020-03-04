This college basketball player just scored his first points after a car accident put him in a coma

(CNN)A college basketball player stepped on the court for the first time in his career after almost five years of recovery from a car crash that gave him a traumatic brain injury and put him in a coma for several weeks.
Josh Speidel, a 23-year-old senior at the University of Vermont, scored two points in Tuesday night's game between the Catamounts and the University at Albany Great Danes.
It was a prearranged moment set up by the coaches of each team.
"UAlbany scored the first basket and then it was Josh's moment to shine," Athletic Communications Assistant at University of Vermont, Ryan Manley told CNN.
In February 2015, Josh was in a car accident in his hometown of Columbus, Indiana, that put him in a six-week coma, according to Josh's mom, Lisa Speidel. Josh's car was t-boned after he pulled out in front of a car that was going 55 mph, Lisa said. Once the other car came in contact with Josh's, he spun counter-clockwise across five lanes of traffic. It took authorities 40 minutes to cut Josh out of his car.
'We were not given much hope at all'
Doctors told Josh's parents that their son would be in a vegetative state and would need 24/7 care for the rest of his life, according to Lisa.
She said his Glasglow Coma Scale rating, a scoring system used to determine the level of consciousness in a person following a traumatic brain injury, was at a 4. Scores ranging from 3-5 are potentially fatal, according to The Brain Injury Alliance of Utah.
Josh told CNN he didn't have any broken bones and that all of his injuries were internal.
He spent 17 weeks spread out between three different hospitals and is continuing rehabilitation, according to Lisa. Josh had to relearn how to do everything from speaking and walking to learning to care for himself, she said.
A childhood dream to play college ball
Josh said he had just committed to play collegiate basketball with the Catamounts six months prior to his accident in August 2015.
A few days after Josh's accident, Coach John Becker made the trek from Vermont to Indiana to see him, according to Lisa.
That's where Josh's head coach honored Josh's scholarship anyway.
"I vivi