This college basketball player just scored his first points after a car accident put him in a coma

(CNN) A college basketball player stepped on the court for the first time in his career after almost five years of recovery from a car crash that gave him a traumatic brain injury and put him in a coma for several weeks.

Josh Speidel, a 23-year-old senior at the University of Vermont, scored two points in Tuesday night's game between the Catamounts and the University at Albany Great Danes.

It was a prearranged moment set up by the coaches of each team.

"UAlbany scored the first basket and then it was Josh's moment to shine," Athletic Communications Assistant at University of Vermont, Ryan Manley told CNN.

In February 2015, Josh was in a car accident in his hometown of Columbus, Indiana, that put him in a six-week coma, according to Josh's mom, Lisa Speidel. Josh's car was t-boned after he pulled out in front of a car that was going 55 mph, Lisa said. Once the other car came in contact with Josh's, he spun counter-clockwise across five lanes of traffic. It took authorities 40 minutes to cut Josh out of his car.

