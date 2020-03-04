A moving company started by former student-athletes helps domestic violence victims flee abusive homes

By Ashley Vaughan, CNN

Updated 9:32 AM ET, Wed March 4, 2020

Brothers Evan Steed, left, and Aaron Steed started Meathead Movers as teenagers to make money as high school student-athletes.
(CNN)Aaron Steed knows the sound of desperation all too well.

"I would get phone calls from women looking to flee their abusive relationships. I would be on the phone, talking with them, hearing their stories with their voices trembling," the CEO and co-owner of Meathead Movers told CNN.
Aaron and his brother, Evan, have been answering those calls since they founded Meathead Movers 23 years ago. It's now a for-profit business that employs student-athletes, but those emergency moves are free.
"Their husband or boyfriend is on a business trip or away for two days," Steed recounted of the situations facing clients who want to escape. "'I just need to get out and get out now.'"