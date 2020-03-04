A moving company started by former student-athletes helps domestic violence victims flee abusive homes

(CNN) Aaron Steed knows the sound of desperation all too well.

"I would get phone calls from women looking to flee their abusive relationships. I would be on the phone, talking with them, hearing their stories with their voices trembling," the CEO and co-owner of Meathead Movers told CNN.

Aaron and his brother, Evan, have been answering those calls since they founded Meathead Movers 23 years ago. It's now a for-profit business that employs student-athletes, but those emergency moves are free.

"Their husband or boyfriend is on a business trip or away for two days," Steed recounted of the situations facing clients who want to escape. "'I just need to get out and get out now.'"