Bodies found in a home after fire have been identified as the mother and brother of teen charged with arson and murder

(CNN) Authorities in Georgia have identified the two people who died in a house fire Thursday as the mother and brother of a 16 year-old who has been arrested for arson and murder in the case.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab identified the victims as Tasha Vandiver, 46, and Gerald Walton, 21, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Anna Lewis.

Candace Walton, 16, was charged as an adult in their deaths, authorities told CNN.

It is unclear if Walton has an attorney at this time.

Tasha Vandiver is Walton's mother and Gerald Walton is her brother, said Lewis.

Read More