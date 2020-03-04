The dark and complex history of quarantine goes back to the Middle Ages

(CNN) "Quarantine" is a word used for the precautionary isolation period that those possibly exposed to the novel coronavirus must face.

Thousands of people around the world are being quarantined as governments scramble to keep the virus from spreading. In China, thousands were forced into mass quarantine centers . In Italy, entire cities and towns were put on lockdown, effectively putting an estimated 100,000 under quarantine.

In the United States, quarantines are in place for some first responders who helped infected patients at a Seattle-area nursing home, or attendees of a New York bar mitzvah.

But while the spreading quarantines might feel unprecedented, this is not the first time they've been used to stop the spread of a deadly virus.

The word, and the practice, has a dark and complex history that goes back to the Middle Ages.

