An airport sign was found over 20 miles away after a tornado rips through Tennessee

(CNN)Laura Harlin and her family hunkered down in their basement as a tornado barreled through Tennessee on Tuesday.
When they emerged to assess the damage outside, they spotted an airport sign in their backyard.
The green and white metal sign has the word "terminal" printed on it with an arrow pointed up. The metal sign looks like a piece of paper that was crumpled up and then straightened back out.
An EF-3 tornado ripped through East Nashville, Donelson and Mt. Juliet, about 20 miles east of Nashville.