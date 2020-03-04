An airport sign was found over 20 miles away after a tornado rips through Tennessee

By David Williams and Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 10:26 PM ET, Wed March 4, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Laura Harlin and her family hunkered down in their basement as a tornado barreled through Tennessee on Tuesday.

When they emerged to assess the damage outside, they spotted an airport sign in their backyard.
The green and white metal sign has the word "terminal" printed on it with an arrow pointed up. The metal sign looks like a piece of paper that was crumpled up and then straightened back out.
The sign they found in the yard.
The sign they found in the yard.
An EF-3 tornado ripped through East Nashville, Donelson and Mt. Juliet, about 20 miles east of Nashville.