Woman allegedly bit airline pilot in fight over stroller, prosecutors tell court

(CNN) A mother and daughter appeared in a UK court Tuesday charged with assaulting an airline captain and refusing his orders on board a flight from Zurich to London.

SWISS airline pilot Guido Keel was assaulted following a dispute about whether a baby carriage could be transported in the plane's cabin, rather than in the hold, a spokeswoman for the airline told CNN.

The alleged incident took place after the flight had landed.

Henrietta Mitaiare, 23, and Mary Roberts, 53, both from London, are accused of scratching and kicking the pilot after the flight landed at London's Heathrow Airport on May 2 last year, the UK's PA Media agency reports.

The women deny charges of failing to obey the lawful commands of the aircraft's captain and assault by beating on board.

