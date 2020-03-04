Stay hydrated for less at Hydro Flask's 25% off sale

When it comes to staying hydrated, there are tons of reusable water bottles to choose from: glass bottles, hard plastic ones, and even motivational bottles featuring inspirational messages to remind you to drink throughout the day. But the best of all the water bottles are ones that have stainless steel, vacuum insulation to keep your beverages hot or cold for hours on end, and right now, one of the most popular insulated bottle makers is having a rare sale.

Hydro Flask bottles are a VSCO girl favorite and veritable pop culture icon, and now a selection of these colorful canteens is 25% off. Choose from over 50 marked-down, insulated products, and nab free shipping with code RAPIDSHIP20. From classics like the 16-ounce Coffee flask and the 21-ounce Standard Mouth bottle, to the brand's lesser known coolers, it's your chance to snag some of the best Hydro Flask has to offer at a discount. This sale is only live while supplies last, so hurry and grab your bottle before they're all gone.

Skyline Series 21-ounce Standard Mouth Bottle ($24.71, originally $32.95; hydroflask.com)

Hydroflask Skyline Series 21-ounce Standard Mouth Bottle

When the Skyline Series was released, it featured special edition colorways for Hydro Flask's classic bottles. This 21-ounce bottle in Stone is one of the last remnants from the collection.

16-ounce Coffee Flask ($18.72, originally $24.95; hydroflask.com)

Hydroflask 16-ounce Coffee Flask

Keep your coffee or tea hot all morning with this coffee flask, on sale in Frost. Its Hydro Flip Lid allows you to sip with control and keeps temps locked in. Just note: The lid is spill resistant, not spill proof, so be careful not to throw it around.

Skyline Series 12 oz Coffee Mug ($22.46, originally $29.95; hydroflask.com)

Hydroflask Skyline Series 12 oz Coffee Mug

A beautiful addition to your desk or kitchen, the colors of the Skyline Series come to Hydro Flask's coffee mug. Choose from black, red, blue and gray.

Small Tag Along Bottle Sling ($26.21, originally $34.95; hydroflask.com)

Hydroflask Small Tag Along Bottle Sling

If you hate carrying your bottle everywhere, check out this stylish sling built specifically for a Hydro Flask bottle. On sale in yellow, dark red and dark blue, the carrier fits 12-, 18-, 21- and 24-ounce standard mouth bottles.

22 L Soft Cooler Pack ($149.96, originally $199.95; hydroflask.com)

Hydroflask 22 L Soft Cooler Pack

Going on a trip to the beach or a weekend-long camping trip? This cooler pack is lightweight and has straps so you can wear it like a backpack. Hydro Flask's "Smart Insulation" can keep your contents cold for up to 48 hours, and a water-tight zipper ensures the cooler will never leak.

24 L Soft Cooler Tote ($149.96, originally $199.95; hydroflask.com)

Hydroflask 24 L Soft Cooler Tote

Boasting the same technology as the Cooler Pack, this bag has a larger capacity at 24 liters and an alternate carrying option with its handles and a removable shoulder strap. This cooler is on sale in gray, yellow and dark red.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.